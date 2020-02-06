LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,686 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 726,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 612,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

NYSE MSI opened at $176.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $182.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.