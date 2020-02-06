LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $52.56 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.