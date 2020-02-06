LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.23.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $926,820.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

