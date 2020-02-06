LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,871,414 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $45.71.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

