LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average of $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

