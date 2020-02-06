LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL opened at $330.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.88 and a 12 month high of $338.41.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

