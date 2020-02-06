LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL opened at $44.14 on Thursday. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCL. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

