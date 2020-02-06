LiteCoin Ultra Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $3,975.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

