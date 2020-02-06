LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $10.51 million and $249,114.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,025,563,322 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,114,858 tokens. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

