Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, 214,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,535,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPCN. ValuEngine raised shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 88,959 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

