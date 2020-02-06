Lincoln Mining (CVE:LMG) Trading Down 11.1%

Lincoln Mining Corp (CVE:LMG)’s share price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 37,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 24,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

Lincoln Mining Company Profile (CVE:LMG)

Lincoln Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of precious metal projects. It primarily holds interests in the Pine Grove gold-silver property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

