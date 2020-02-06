Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Up 10.7%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price was up 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.87, approximately 1,125,218 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 694,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

