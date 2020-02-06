Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $134.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $133.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.07 and a 12 month high of $137.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 608.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

