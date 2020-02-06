Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $134.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.50.
Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $133.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.07 and a 12 month high of $137.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 608.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.35.
Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.