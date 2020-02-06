Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Trading 2.9% Higher

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71, 46,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 82,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $138.36 million and a P/E ratio of 355.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leucrotta Exploration Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

