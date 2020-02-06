Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.30-11.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.924-4.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.30-$11.90 EPS.

Shares of LII stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.52. 33,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,722. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $227.55 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.33.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.45. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LII. Barclays set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.36.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,222 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $298,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,775,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,699. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

