LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.90-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.4-130.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.41 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. BidaskClub lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, First Analysis lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.25.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.64. 99,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,497. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.69 million, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,386,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 16,051 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $538,190.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,024,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,407,930.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,290 shares of company stock worth $12,362,900. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.