Ledyard National Bank Has $2.48 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $141.37 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average of $139.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.