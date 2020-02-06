LATAM Airlines Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 722 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,167% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

NYSE LTM opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.26.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Itau Unibanco raised LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BBA Icatu Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

