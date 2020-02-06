Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $286.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,262 shares of company stock worth $16,289,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $194,039,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.62. 2,156,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.08 and its 200-day moving average is $254.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $332.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

