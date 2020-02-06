Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s 4th Largest Position

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,644 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America accounts for about 3.7% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $224,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

LH traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $184.20. 14,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,732. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.05 and its 200-day moving average is $169.75. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.