Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. 370,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,342. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

