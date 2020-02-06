Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KLIC. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

KLIC traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 472,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,365. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

