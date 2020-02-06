Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 39.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,265,000 after buying an additional 315,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $213,560.00. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $55.11 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

