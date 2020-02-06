Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,074,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,446.05 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,411.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,283.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,517.30.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.