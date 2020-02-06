Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $4.62 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CBRE Group by 461.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of CBRE opened at $63.93 on Thursday. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

