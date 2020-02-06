Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after buying an additional 2,116,861 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $28,419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $11,342,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $10,636,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $8,785,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

