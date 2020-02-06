Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.08-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.43 million.Knowles also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.08 to $0.16 EPS.

KN traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. 5,446,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. Knowles has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

