KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Trading 16.3% Higher

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares traded up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.33, 317,737 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 273,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.81.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,047.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 255,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,853.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 81,328 shares of company stock worth $452,297 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 44.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

