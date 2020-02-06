Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $207.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $157.58 and a one year high of $210.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.