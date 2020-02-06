Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $730,000 in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth about $268,000.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

