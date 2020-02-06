Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

PGX stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

