Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $575,000 Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.68.

TTWO stock opened at $120.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.35 and a 200-day moving average of $124.41. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

