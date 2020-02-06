Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

