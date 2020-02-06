Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 219 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $186.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $142.02 and a twelve month high of $187.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.95 and its 200 day moving average is $167.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

