Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 84,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 36.7% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

