Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,917 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 61,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $72.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.97 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

