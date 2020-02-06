Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,276 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 92,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

