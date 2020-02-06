Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.01-4.21 for the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.90.

KRC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.41. 17,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,782. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

