Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRC. BTIG Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.20. 19,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,151,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,340,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,273,000 after buying an additional 415,344 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,659,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,219,000 after buying an additional 153,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,266,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,999,000 after buying an additional 155,605 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,694,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.