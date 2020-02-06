KickToken Price Up 27.3% This Week (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, Coinsbit and BitMart. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $96.11 million and approximately $137,049.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00037613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $571.33 or 0.05932042 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024200 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00129189 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00037510 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010457 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 704,584,700,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,454,556,611 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, YoBit, KuCoin, CoinBene, OOOBTC, TOKOK, BitMart, P2PB2B, Exmo, ProBit Exchange, Mercatox, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bilaxy, ABCC, Coinsbit and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.