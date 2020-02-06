KickCoin (KICK) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One KickCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.03162073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00133942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox, Exmo, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Kucoin, Mercatox and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

