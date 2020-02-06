Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Kforce updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.43-0.47 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.43-0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. 194,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,416. The firm has a market cap of $849.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20. Kforce has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

In other Kforce news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $52,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,467 shares of company stock worth $3,841,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

