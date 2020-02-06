Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Kforce updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.43-0.47 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.43-0.47 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. 194,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,416. The firm has a market cap of $849.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20. Kforce has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
Kforce Company Profile
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.
