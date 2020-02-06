Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Kennametal stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,698. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90.
In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,679,000 after purchasing an additional 147,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,504,000 after purchasing an additional 157,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 667,152 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 406,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 396,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,559 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
