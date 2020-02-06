Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Kennametal stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,698. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,679,000 after purchasing an additional 147,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,504,000 after purchasing an additional 157,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 667,152 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 406,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 396,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,559 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

