Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kazia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA remained flat at $$4.33 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,835. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

