Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 589,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,213,809. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

