Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,325. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $69.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

