Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $55.62. 1,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $56.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

