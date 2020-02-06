Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

