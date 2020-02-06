Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.Com stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $146.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,258. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.09. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $155.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIX. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.57.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

