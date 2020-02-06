Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 8,722 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $59.00. 745,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,927. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68.

